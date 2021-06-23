CLC YMCA Annual Celebration on LCTV June 26 June 23, 2021 at 10:12 am CLC YMCAYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYMCA Celebration on LCTVCLC YMCA Annual Celebration is May 7Community Forum at CLC YMCAAmerican Legion Donates to CLC for Youth MembershipsTree of Giving Gift Deadline Dec. 14 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!