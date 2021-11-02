CLC Y’s Community Giving Tree Applications Now Available November 2, 2021 at 12:39 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTree of Giving Gift Deadline Dec. 14Community Tree of Giving Now Accepting ApplicationsCLC Y Community Giving Tree Applications AvailableCLC Y’s Community Tree of GivingLincoln County Community Tree of Giving Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!