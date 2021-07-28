Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to Host 11th Annual Heafitz Lecture July 28, 2021 at 2:14 pm Coastal Maine Botanical GardensYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersTalk on Invasive Plants of Pemaquid Peninsula in BremenGarden Club NewsSigns of the Seasons Trainings Begin March 7Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens to Present Ninth Annual Heafitz Lecture Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!