Coffee, Cookies, and Books at the Village Bookshop Submitted article December 19, 2022 at 12:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoffee, Cookies, and BooksSip and Shop at the Village BookshopFall Sale at the Village BookshopSale on All Fiction at Waldoboro BookshopWaldoboro Bookshop Holds Two for One Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!