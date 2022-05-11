Coffee with Chloe May 15 Submitted article May 11, 2022 at 2:04 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaxmin to Host Public Office Hours in DamariscottaKombucha with Chloe March 27Sen. Maxmin to Host Public Office Hours in DamariscottaSen. Maxmin to Host Public Office HoursSen. Maxmin to Host Virtual Office Hours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!