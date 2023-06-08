Cola Presents at Lasell University June 8, 2023 at 12:19 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWest Boothbay Harbor Student Presents at Career Readiness SymposiumReagan Cola Presents at Spring Symposium Research ShowcaseWest Boothbay Harbor Student Named to Lasell University Dean’s ListReagan Cola Participates in Lasell University Runway ShowsDean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!