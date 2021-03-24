Colby & Gale Donates to Jefferson Food Pantry March 24, 2021 at 9:17 am Colby & Gale Inc.You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesJefferson Area Community Food Pantry Annual MeetingJefferson Area Community Food PantryFood Mobile in JeffersonJefferson Food Pantry Thanks CommunityJefferson Pantry Hours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!