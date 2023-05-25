Committee Approves Reny Bill to Implement Ranked-Choice Voting for State Offices May 25, 2023 at 1:40 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNo is Yes and Yes is NoFrom the LegislatureBill to Improve Sustainable Housing Options Passes in Maine SenateBill to Help With Energy Bills Receives Bipartisan Support in CommitteeRanked-Choice Voting Heads Before Voters Again Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!