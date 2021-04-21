Committee Approves Vitelli Bill to Help Schools Purchase Local Food

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Related Stories
- Committee Approves Vitelli Bill to Put More Local Food in Maine Schools
- Senate Approves Vitelli Bill to Put More Local Food in Maine Schools
- Vitelli Bill Would Put More Local Food in Maine Schools
- Vitelli Supports Bill to Help Schools Have More Flexibility around Reserve Funds
- Vitelli Bill to Help Maine Schools Buy Fresh Local Produce Signed Into Law