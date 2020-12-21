Community Benefits of Small-Scale Fisheries

You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News.
If you are a subscriber, login here.
Related Stories
- UMaine Researchers Find Potential in Fisheries Co-Management
- Umaine Scientists Highlight Value of Local-Scale Knowledge of Fish, Fishermen
- Size-Selective Fishing Results in Trade-Offs Between Fishery Yield, Reproductive Productivity
- Fishermen Adapt to Environmental Change in Varied Ways, Study Finds
- DMC, DMR Directors to Discuss Building Coastal Community Resiliency