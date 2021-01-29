Community Supports Old Bristol Historical Society Campaign January 29, 2021 at 8:57 am Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPemaquid Mill Gets ‘Missing’ WindowCampaign for Pemaquid Mill Passes Quarter-Million MarkHistorical Society Now Owns Mill SitePemaquid Mill’s Front Wall Re-ShingledLouds Island Gifts Will Help Build Vault Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!