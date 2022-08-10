Community Town Halls with Rep. Holly Stover Submitted article August 10, 2022 at 3:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPolling Hours and PlacesLegislators Host Offshore Wind Listening SessionPolling Hours and PlacesStover Receives Legislative Award from MECASAHouse Advances Bill to Support Lobster Fishing Industry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!