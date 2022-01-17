Cozy Hello from Leo & Viola January 17, 2022 at 12:20 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGreetings from Leo (and Viola)Greetings from Leonardo!Maine Home Sales and Values Remain HealthyMaine Home Prices Up 5.12 Percent in MayMaine Home Prices Up 2.78 Percent in April Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!