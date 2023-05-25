Craft Classes at South Bristol Rutherford Library May 25, 2023 at 1:06 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesComputer Science Fun with Flower Pots and XylophonesHistorical Society Gardens in Full BloomLocal Watercolor Artists at Pemaquid Art GalleryRutherford Library to Host Flowers in Art PresentationLocal Recycling Gets a Little More Complex Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!