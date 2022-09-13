Crafts Collaborates with Recovery Community Submitted article September 13, 2022 at 9:48 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Good Samaritan Protections Takes Effect This MonthBill Enacted to Help Prevent Overdose DeathsCrafts Appointed to Recovery CouncilCrafts Hosts Final Primary EventSen. Maxmin Introduces Bill to Grow Maine’s Recovery Community Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!