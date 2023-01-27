Crafts Re-Appointed to Marine Resources Committee Submitted article January 27, 2023 at 11:38 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Maine That Works for EveryoneCrafts Announces Re-Election CampaignCrafts Focuses on FamiliesLincoln County Representatives Named to CommitteesRep. Crafts to Host Office Hours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!