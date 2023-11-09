CTL Hosts First Interns of School Year November 9, 2023 at 12:13 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCTL Hosts Teaching InternsCenter for Teaching and Learning Hosts Teacher-InternsCTL Welcomes Interns from U.S. and IndiaMedical Students Originally from Midcoast Maine Work at LincolnHealthNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!