CTL Students Win High Honors in Mathcounts Competition February 16, 2023 at 2:01 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCTL Students Win Writing AwardsAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyNCS Students Take a Jog to the BogTaylor Walby Named to Lasell College Dean’s ListCTL Students Place First in Mathcounts Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!