Damariscotta Area Bridge Club April 19, 2022 at 9:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Area Bridge ClubDamariscotta Area Bridge ClubLincoln Home Bridge at Bremen LibraryLincoln Home Bridge ResumesLincoln Home Bridge at Bremen Library Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!