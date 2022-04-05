Damariscotta Area Bridge Club April 5, 2022 at 10:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln Home Bridge at Bremen LibraryLincoln Home Bridge ResumesLincoln Home Bridge at Bremen LibraryLincoln Home Bridge ScoresLincoln Home Bridge Scores Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!