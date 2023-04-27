Damariscotta Day Camp Registration Now Open April 27, 2023 at 11:45 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesYMCA Summer Camp Scholarship Deadline is June 13Global Christmas Project Sends Joy to Children OverseasLocal Shoebox Packers Join Global Christmas Project for Overseas KidsVacation Bible Camp in NewcastleCommunity Vacation Bible Camp is Coming Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!