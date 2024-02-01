Damariscotta Donation Protects Traditional Snowmobile Trail February 1, 2024 at 10:22 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal Rivers to Host Online Volunteer FairVolunteer Docents NeededInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCoastal Rivers Event Celebrates Successful Union of DRA and PWACoastal Rivers, Damariscotta Historical Society Partner to Improve Cemetery Access Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!