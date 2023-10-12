Damariscotta Historical Society News October 12, 2023 at 10:19 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Historical Society NewsDamariscotta Historical Society Calendars for SaleDamariscotta Historical Society NewsWhitefield Seeks Boston Post Cane HonoreeJefferson Calendar Features Historical Photos Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!