Damariscotta Historical Society News Submitted article November 14, 2022 at 2:47 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkDamariscotta Historical Society Hosts Open HouseHonor Flight Talk at Jefferson HistoricalDamariscotta Historical Society News‘Talks with Calvin’ at Damariscotta Historical Society Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!