Damariscotta Historical Society Scholarship July 14, 2021 at 9:26 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBristol Area Lions Award $12,500 in ScholarshipsBristol Area Lions Award $12,500 in ScholarshipsNewcastle Historical Society NewsFall Youth Programs at Damariscotta River AssociationWillow Grange News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!