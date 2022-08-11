Damariscotta Lake Watch Issues Water Quality Alert August 11, 2022 at 11:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy to Offer Cyanobacteria WebinarCoastal Rivers Monitors Water Quality at Local Swim BeachesBRLT Coastal Water Monitoring Program Recognized By Maine DEPBigelow Scientist Examines Cyanobacteria in Damariscotta LakeAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in Family Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!