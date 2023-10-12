Damariscotta Student Matriculates into Hamilton College October 12, 2023 at 9:08 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBailey Plourde Graduates with MBALincoln Academy Students Represent the School at the State HouseStudents to Represent Lincoln Academy at Dirigo StateLA Students Travel To SpainLocal Students Graduate from Emerson College Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!