Damariscotta Vision Survey Available Submitted article June 29, 2022 at 4:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNobleboro Community Input Survey Approval of Westport Island Comprehensive Plan Passes First StepWestport Island OKs Vision StatementBristol Voters to Consider Continuation of Comp Plan CommitteeCommunity Input Survey, Raffle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!