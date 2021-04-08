DAR Honors Vietnam Veterans April 8, 2021 at 10:33 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Honors Vietnam VeteransNational Vietnam War Veterans Day Observed in Wiscasset‘Rise and Shine for America’ New DAR ThemeDaughters of the American Revolution NewsDaughters of the American Revolution News Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!