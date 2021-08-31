Darling Marine Center Co-Hosts Statewide Student Research Symposium August 31, 2021 at 3:39 pm Darling Marine CenterYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDMC to Host Talk on Cold-Water Corals in Gulf of MainePugh Lauded For Marine Center Work with KidsStudent-Led Community Science Program to Support Shellfish ManagementGladu Talk on Damariscotta’s Aquaculture IndustryShoreline Science Talks Begin at Darling Marine Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!