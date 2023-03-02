Dean’s List Submitted Article March 2, 2023 at 9:59 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDavis on Emerson Dean’s ListSouthport Student Named to Emerson College Dean’s ListDavis on Emerson Dean’s ListLocal Students Named to Emerson College Dean’s ListStaples Named to Dean’s List Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!