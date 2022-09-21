Democratic Committee’s Volunteer Picnic Kicks Off Fall Campaign Submitted article September 21, 2022 at 4:21 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County Democrats Meeting May 20Democrats to Meet with Secretary of State May 19Lincoln County Democrats Welcome New Campaign ManagerDemocrats Organize in 17 Lincoln County TownsBoothbay’s Paula Arsenault Named Honorary Chair of Lobster Bake Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!