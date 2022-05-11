Democrats to Meet with Secretary of State May 19 Submitted article May 11, 2022 at 4:27 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLincoln County Democrats Meeting May 20Lincoln County Democrats Welcome New Campaign ManagerBoothbay-Area Organization Wins United Way Community Builder AwardBristol Republicans to CaucusDrive-By Memorial in Wiscasset Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!