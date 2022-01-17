Deployment of National Guard Members Includes LincolnHealth January 17, 2022 at 12:37 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal EconomistMaine Will Allow Vaccinated People to Stop Wearing Masks Indoors May 24MaineHealth to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations as Condition of EmploymentWorking Together So Our Communities are the Healthiest in AmericaWorking Together So Our Communities Are the Healthiest in America Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!