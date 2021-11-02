Dog Obedience Classes at the CLC YMCA November 2, 2021 at 11:11 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDog Obedience Classes at CLC YMCADog Obedience Classes at the CLC YMCADog Obedience Classes in JanuaryCLC YMCA Dog Obedience ClassesDog Obedience Classes at the CLC YMCA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!