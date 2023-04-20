Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion May 19 April 20, 2023 at 12:26 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Hope Midcoast Launches April Matching ChallengeNew Hope Midcoast Seeks VolunteersNew Hope for Women Launches 40 for 40 CampaignNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health DisordersNew Hope for Women Seeks Hotline Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!