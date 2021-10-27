Drive-Thru Shred Event Oct. 30 October 27, 2021 at 8:41 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDrive-Thru Shred Event Oct. 30Damariscotta Chamber Drive-Thru Shred Event April 17Damariscotta Chamber’s Spring Shred Event is This WeekendChamber Fall Shred Event on for Oct. 26 in NewcastleFall Shred Event on for Oct. 26 in Newcastle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!