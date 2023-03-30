Easter at the Twin Villages Church March 30, 2023 at 12:09 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoly Week Services on Pemaquid PeninsulaHoly Week Returns to BristolHoly Week Services at Edgecomb Community ChurchLent Begins with Joint Ash Wednesday ServiceEaster Service at Fort Edgecomb Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!