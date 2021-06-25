Edgecomb Community Church July 9 Sub Sale June 25, 2021 at 11:06 am Edgecomb Community ChurchYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEdgecomb Community Church Fall Sub SaleEdgecomb Community Church Super Bowl Sub SaleEdgecomb Community Church to Hold Super Bowl Sub SaleSuper Bowl Sub Sale at Edgecomb Community ChurchSub Sandwich Fundraiser at Edgecomb Community Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!