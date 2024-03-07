Enhanced Scholarship Opportunity for Bristol Students March 7, 2024 at 10:49 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRound Pond Schoolhouse Association’s William Irving Smith ScholarshipCall for Nominations for William Irving Smith ScholarshipRound Pond Schoolhouse Association Announces ScholarshipDeadline for Bristol Education Scholarship Sept. 1Post-Secondary Scholarship Deadline Sept. 1 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!