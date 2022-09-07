Everyone Will Be at AppleFest Oct. 1 Submitted article September 7, 2022 at 10:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAppleFest in Nobleboro is Oct. 5AppleFest Back Again on Oct. 5AppleFest to Have Lots of PiesAppleFest Offers Face-Painting, Food, FriendsDoughnuts and Apples at AppleFest Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!