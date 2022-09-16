Family Fun Day Sept. 17 Submitted article September 16, 2022 at 11:05 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAlewife Fish Eye Pudding Recipe Stays in FamilyTakeout Bean Supper Oct. 16Takeout Bean Supper Sept. 18Students Run Food, Clothing DriveDemocratic Gubernatorial Candidates at LC Dems Lobster Bake Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!