Final Week of Sale at Waldoboro Bookshop March 30, 2023 at 12:32 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHalf Price Sale at The Village BookshopPrices Slashed on all MysteriesMystery and Gardening Books on SaleWaldoboro Bookshop Holds Two for One SaleSale on All Fiction at Waldoboro Bookshop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!