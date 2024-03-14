Find Some Ease This Tax Season March 14, 2024 at 12:29 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast CA$H Seeks Volunteer Tax PreparersMaine Revenue Services Offers Webinars for Individual Income TaxesTax-Aide Offers Help to Obtain $850 Relief CheckMidcoast CA$H Provides Free IRS-Certified Tax PreparationFree Tax-Prep Program Needs Local Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!