First National Bank Celebrates National EMS Week May 20, 2021 at 11:27 am First National BankYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFirst National Bank Celebrates National EMS WeekFirst National Bank Celebrates National EMS WeekThe First Bancorp Declares First Quarter DividendThe First Bancorp Declares Fourth-Quarter DividendFirst Bancorp Quarterly Dividend Unchanged Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!