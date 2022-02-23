Free First Aid, Narcan Training Feb. 28 February 23, 2022 at 8:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFree Narcan Training Jan. 28Youth Mental Health First Aid TrainingHealthy Lincoln County Now Offers Naloxone Open Office Hours‘Changing Aging’ Event Set for Sept. 22Jefferson Fire and Rescue Report Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!