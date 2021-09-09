Friends of Westport Island History Hold Second Annual Meeting September 9, 2021 at 12:24 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFriends of Westport Island History Holds Annual MeetingNew Support for Westport Island HistoryWestport Island History Center Welcomes Public for Grand OpeningWestport Island Selectmen Make AppointmentsWright House Driveway Repairs Approved Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!