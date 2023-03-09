Friendship Fisherman Honored at Rockport Forum March 9, 2023 at 10:34 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLocal Marine Scientist Receives PromotionSkylar Bayer Receives Ph.D. for Scallop Research at DMCSEA Fellows Talk Lobster Shell Strength, Scallop FarmingLobster Zone Council Meetings Postponed as State Reviews DataMidcoast Managers Association Discusses Challenges Facing Maine’s Lobster Industry Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!