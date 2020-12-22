Fundraiser for Repairs at Former Nobleboro Grange December 22, 2020 at 9:20 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNew Owner Restores Meeting Hall at Former Nobleboro GrangeWillow Grange NewsSomething Nobleboro Can Be Proud OfEngineers to Recommend Structural Work on MillTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat Shop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!