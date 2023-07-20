Fundraising Event Celebrates Discovery Center Opening July 20, 2023 at 10:00 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOktoberfest 2019 Event Committee Seeks Volunteers, SponsorsBusiness After Hours at Morris FarmLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonAlna General Store Joins Alna Day Festivities2019 Oktoberfest Committee Seeks Volunteers Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!